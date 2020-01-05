Netflix

For a good hint at what might do well at the Oscars this February, catch the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5. Arguably, it's the show that invites as many A-listers as possible, without actually worrying about the credentials of their work.

That cynical tone is exactly what we can expect from host Ricky Gervais, who's back for a fifth round of ripping celebrity egos apart while sipping a beer on stage.

As for the awards contenders, Netflix's Marriage Story leads the nominations with six, followed by The Irishman (another from Netflix) and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood with five each. The Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker has four, including one for best picture, while Netflix's The Two Popes also has four.

Below you'll find everything you need to know to catch the TV and movie awards show.

Start time

US: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Australia: Monday, Jan. 6 at Noon AEDT

UK: Monday, Jan 6. at 1 a.m. GMT

How long does it run?

Three hours.

Where to watch

US: The Golden Globes will air on NBC. You can also watch the show on Hulu with a Live TV plan, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV. If you aren't already signed up, you could do the seven-day free trial just for the awards show.

DirecTV Now has been renamed AT&T TV Now. Its cheapest package is $65 a month and includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read full review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month starting Dec. 18 and includes NBC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

Australia: Foxtel.

UK: No British channel has the rights to air the show, but you might be able to watch it on the Globes' website or on its Facebook page.

The red carpet

For the best, worst and weirdest looks from the red carpet, you can watch NBC's live coverage at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Or you can tune in to E!'s Live From the Red Carpet special, which begins an hour earlier at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

You can also livestream the red carpet show on NBC.com or the NBC app.

Who's nominated?

The big best picture category is dominated by Netflix, but the likes of Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Killing Eve and Rian Johnson's Knives Out have all received much-deserved nods in other categories. The full list is worth a good look. (Cats is buried right in there in the best original song category.)

Now playing: Watch this: Joker character coming to life in final trailer

Originally published Dec. 18.