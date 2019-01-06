Golden Globes 2019: Macaulay Culkin tweets like brother's nom is a shock

Actor Macaulay Culkin -- who's now known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin thanks to a new middle name picked by the internet -- had a lot to say about his brother during the 2019 Golden Globes.
As Macaulay live-tweeted the show Sunday, he acted suddenly surprised to see his brother (actor Kieran Culkin) at the star-studded event. "KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?! Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year," he tweeted.
I'm guessing he was kidding, but who knows? Hollywood can be a strange place. I've reached out to him for comment.
Kieran's performance as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in a miniseries.
While Kieran was initially surprised in December to be nominated, it brother Macaulay tweeted like he had no idea he'd spot his sibling on the red carpet writing, "My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool!"
Macaulay tweeted an out-of-focus screengrab of Kieran in the background standing behind other actors like Henry Winkler.
Macaulay also joked that he'd be at the Golden Globes if the internet had voted to change his middle name to Kieran instead of Macaulay Culkin.
"You know, if y'all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I'd be at the Golden Globes right now," Macaulay tweeted. "Just saying. #thanks"
Macaulay continued to tweet at his brother, who sadly doesn't have a Twitter account to respond in kind.
"Whoa! Kieran has such good seats!" Macaulay tweeted. "Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter!"
Awkward.
