Golden Globes 2019: Macaulay Culkin tweets like brother's nom is a shock

Actor Macaulay Culkin -- who's now known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin thanks to a new middle name picked by the internet -- had a lot to say about his brother during the 2019 Golden Globes.

As Macaulay live-tweeted the show Sunday, he acted suddenly surprised to see his brother (actor Kieran Culkin) at the star-studded event. "KIERAN IS NOMINATED??? WHAT IS SUCCESSION?! Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year," he tweeted.

Hollywood can be a strange place.

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Kieran's performance as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in a miniseries.

While Kieran was initially surprised in December to be nominated, it brother Macaulay tweeted like he had no idea he'd spot his sibling on the red carpet writing, "My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool!"

Oh shit! My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 6, 2019

Macaulay tweeted an out-of-focus screengrab of Kieran in the background standing behind other actors like Henry Winkler.

Oh my god, there he is! Hi, bro! pic.twitter.com/1Y3iG18bIz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macaulay also joked that he'd be at the Golden Globes if the internet had voted to change his middle name to Kieran instead of Macaulay Culkin.

"You know, if y'all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I'd be at the Golden Globes right now," Macaulay tweeted. "Just saying. #thanks"

You know, if y’all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I’d be at the Golden Globes right now. Just saying. #thanks — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macaulay continued to tweet at his brother, who sadly doesn't have a Twitter account to respond in kind.

Whoa! Kieran has such good seats! Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

"Whoa! Kieran has such good seats!" Macaulay tweeted. "Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter!"

HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED???



WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!



Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes



(No one tell Keiran he didn't win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Awkward.

