Gold Wii made for Queen Elizabeth on sale for a cool $300K

Donny/eBay

Have you ever dreamed of playing Wii tennis on a 24-karat gold Wii made for Queen Elizabeth II?

No? Well, if by chance you said yes, you now have the opportunity to buy that exact console for a whopping $300,000 on eBay.

A collector who goes by Donny is selling the golden Wii, writing on the eBay listing that in 2009, video game company THQ made the console for the queen to promote the launch of its Big Family Games line. In 2017, Donny says, he was able to buy the Wii, but "kept it very low profile for 2 years." That was until 2019, when producers from the YouTube channel People Make Games dug into the sale and interviewed Donny about his purchase.

Now Donny says in an interview with Consolevariations.com, "The reason why I am selling it is simple: Moving on with life." He added: "When I come home, I don't get to spend a lot of 'me time' so I would like to take the step and move on."

Donny wrote on eBay that the console still works and is in good condition.

Nintendo said in 2013 it was ceasing production of the once popular Wii, which launched in 2006 and sold over 100 million units.