Joseph Kaminski

Gogoro, a maker of electric scooters and power banks, is now rolling into e-bikes with the Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1s. Not your typical e-bikes with heavy frames and wires running throughout, the good-looking Eeyos are extremely lightweight at less than 30 pounds (13.6 kg) -- roughly half the weight of a typical e-bike their size -- and have a streamlined design.

The Eeyo 1 and 1s use the same carbon-fiber frame and fork. The higher-end $4,599 Eeyo 1s also uses carbon fiber for its handlebars, rims and seat post, while the $3,899 Eeyo 1 uses alloy for those components. They're available to preorder today, but will start shipping Aug. 10. I got a chance to ride a prerelease Eeyo 1s for a little more than 30 miles and it's a pure joy. It handles beautifully, runs smoothly and feels solid.

Joseph Kaminski

For the most part, this looks like a completely normal bike. Instead of a chain, the bike is belt-driven, which needs less maintenance than traditional chains. It can hit 20 mph with pedal assist and will travel approximately 40 to 50 miles, depending on whether you're in its Eco or Sport modes. It can be fully charged in 2.5 hours and really the only noticeable indicator that it's an e-bike is the rear hub. That's where the motor, battery and sensor are all located. The result is a clean-looking bicycle.

Also read: Best electric bikes to ride in 2020

The Eeyo has a dedicated phone mount on the handlebars, which can be used vertically or horizontally. I was able to fit an iPhone Max in without a case. Linked to an iOS or Android device using the Gogoro app, you can see info like total distance and your current speed, and it allows you to switch on the fly between its Eco and Sport modes for different levels of pedal assist.

Joseph Kaminski

The app also gives you some added security. Once the bike is locked from within the app, it will no longer roll freely. The same happens when you disconnect your phone from the bike. If someone were to get on and pedal, it would only go about 4 mph. Even using the beta app, the feature worked without a hitch. The app also allows for over-the-air firmware updates for the bike. Set-up was simple, and I was on the road in minutes.

The 1s is one of the lightest e-bikes I have ridden so far. I just got my hands on it, though, and I plan on doing some more riding on different courses and check out the final app release, so be sure to check back for a more in-depth review. If you have any questions in the meantime, hit me up in the comments.