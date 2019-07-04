GoG summer 2019 sale: Bloodstained, Stardew Valley and more discounted games

ConcernedApe

As Steam's Summer Sale is in full effect, GoG began its own sale Monday. The online store specializes in PC indie games and older titles from back when they came on floppy disks.

Here is a selection of some of the best games in the GoG summer sale that ends on July 8.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night -- $36 Kogi Igarashi was the longtime producer of the Castlevania series for Konami. When he left the company, he came up with a new concept as a spiritual successor to the famed series and funded the project via Kickstarter in 2015. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night features Miriam who makes her way through a demon-infested castle in order to save humanity. See at GoG.com

Stardew Valley -- $12 Combining farm simulation and RPG elements, Stardew Valley is a surprisingly addictive game. Developed by CocernedApe in 2016, the game still has a fanbase dedicated to tending their farms. See at GoG.com

Into the Breach -- $7 Into the Breach is a strategy RPG where players control giant mechs to destroy monsters threatening humanity. What makes this game unique is how it incorporates the collateral damage involved in robots battling giant beasts. Players have to think of a strategy that annihilates all the monsters but without sacrificing many human lives. See at GoG.com

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire -- $25 Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is the sequel to the company's 2015 spiritual successor to the Baldur's Gate and Icewind Dales series from the late '90s. The game lets players explore the region of Deadfire as they take to the seas on their own ship and explore the tropical lands. See at GoG.com

Firewatch -- $5 Campo Santo Firewatch is an award-winning adventure game where a man escapes his regular life to be a fire lookout at a park in Wyoming. He discovers there's something mysterious going on as explores more of land and tries to deal with the events that led him to his point in his life. See at GoG.com

Dragon Age: Origins - Ultimate Edition -- $5 BioWare's Dragon Age: Origins revitalized the fantasy RPG genre when it came out in 2010. The Ultimate Edition includes the Awakening expansion along with additional content packs. See at GoG.com

Torment: Tides of Numenera -- $22 Planescape: Torment is considered one of the greatest RPGs, and Torment: Tides of Numenera is the thematic successor. See at GoG.com

Broforce -- $4 What better way to celebrate Independence Day than playing one of the most American games, Broforce. The 2D action-platformer lets players select between parodies of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Chuck Norris. See at GoG.com

Originally published on July 2.

Update, July 4: Adds more discounted games.