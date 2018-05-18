Getty Images

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $1,000 to send a Mariachi band and taco truck to a New York attorney whose racist rant went viral earlier this week.

Aaron Schlossberg, 44, was filmed berating cafe employees for speaking Spanish in New York City on Tuesday. He was reportedly kicked out of his office space on Thursday and had a complaint filed against him by a New York congressman.

The Twitterverse also wanted to do something in response. The ALT-Immigration Twitter account suggested sending a Mariachi band to sing "La Cucaracha" at Schlossberg's office. Followers apparently liked the idea and put the call into action.

I feel like crowdfunding a mariachi band to go sing La Cucaracha at his office (the cockroach) @ASchlossbergLaw Aaron Schlossber pic.twitter.com/YD9HLK3SkN — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) May 16, 2018

Mark Goldberg launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the band, which will play "La Cucaracha."

"Raising $500 to send a Mariachi band to cheer up the staff and attorneys at The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. P.L.L.C. after a difficult day," he wrote on the page. "We are countering hate and racism with the sound of music."

The campaign quickly raised more than $1,000. Goldberg noted that any leftover money would be used to send a taco truck lunch to the staff.

The date and time of the event aren't being shared, according to the GoFundMe page, since people on 4Chan took note of the campaign and planned to send people to counter it. "It will happen very soon," Goldberg wrote. "We are also checking with NYPD today if any permits are needed just in case."