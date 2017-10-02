GoFundMe campaign for Las Vegas shooting victims tops $1M

Icon Sportswire

An online campaign to raise funds to help the victims of the deadly Las Vegas shooting has raised more than $1 million in just 10 hours.

The GoFundMe campaign, created by Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, is well more than halfway to its goal of $2 million. As of this writing, more than $1.8 million had been donated to the fund.

"I'm overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the Las Vegas community & beyond. We need more donations, every penny will be put to use," Sisolak wrote in a tweet.

Sisolak, who said he started the fund with Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, said in a tweet he had pledged the first $10,000.

The fund will be used to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of Sunday night's shooting, which claimed the lives of 59 people and left 527 more injured when a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino started firing on concert-goers at an outdoor country music festival below.

It's considered the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.