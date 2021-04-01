Godzilla vs. Kong director reveals what happened to the post-credits scene

Legendary/Warner Bros.

Godzilla vs. Kong is out on HBO Max now (here's how to see it). If you've watched the classic clash of the monsters, you might've wondered why there was no post-credits scene after the film ended. Director Adam Wingard told SyFy Wire that there are two good reasons for this. Surprisingly, one of them is that viewers already saw the scene before the credits ever rolled.

"We actually shot a post-credits scene but then we ended up using it in the movie," Wingard told the publication, though he didn't reveal the scene. He went on to say it was "one of those things where we shot it as one idea, and we got into editorial and realized 'we need a moment at a certain point in the movie,' [so] we ended up taking that footage and using it in a different context in the movie and it really, really worked for us."

The other reason has to do with the unknown future of the movie Monsterverse. Generally, post-credits scenes tantalize viewers with a hint of an eventual sequel or follow-up film, and right now there are no specific plans for another film in the series. So not having a post-credits scene is the correct decision, Wingard said.

"I think it's 100 percent the right choice because this is the crossroads for the Monsterverse," he said.