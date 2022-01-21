Godzilla v King Kong fight will continue in Apple TV series

Legendary Pictures

Godzilla and King Kong better get ready to rumble once again. The dust may have settled on the run of recent movies in which classic monsters square off, but Apple TV Plus will stream new adventures in the world of the Monsterverse.

The show will be co-created by showrunner Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise, Desperate Housewives), with comic book artist Matt Fraction (currently hot for the reinvention of Hawkeye that heavily influenced the Disney Plus series).

The Monsterverse was launched in 2014 with a new US version of Godzilla, followed by 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The two monsters then clashed in Godzilla vs. Kong, a box office hit in 2021.

The series will follow one family's journey to uncover buried secrets linking them to Monarch, the monster-hunting secret organisation from the films.