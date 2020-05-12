Godzilla: King of the Monsters director makes COVID-19 horror film mashup

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If anyone understands the terrifying circumstances surrounding a deadly virus, it would be a horror film director.

Michael Dougherty -- best known for Trick 'r Treat, Krampus and Godzilla: King of the Monsters -- teamed up with film editor Evan Gorski to make the ultimate COVID-19 PSA using scenes from famous horror films like The Shining, Alien, Dawn of the Dead, The Thing and The Birds.

The YouTube video called "Everything I need to know to survive COVID-19, I learned by watching sci-fi and horror movies" is a great primer on what happens when humans are faced with a scary new virus.

Notably, there are quite a few horror films already in existence all about fatal viruses getting out of hand. The clips featured in the video show characters struggling with isolation due to dangerous conditions like angry aliens, killer birds, zombies and deadly germs.

The video not only includes apt dialog from characters talking about the importance of washing hands, wearing masks, keeping your distance from each other, and staying sane during quarantine, it's is also a good reminder of which horror films to watch (or avoid watching if you want to stay positive) during quarantine.

For example, some characters like Jack Torrance in The Shining, don't do so well when isolated from others for too long. Then there's every single zombie movie that starts off as a deadly disease and spreads like wildfire because no one believes the virus can affect them.

This isn't the first mashup up video to feature fictional characters offering solid advice on staying safe and healthy during the COViD-19 outbreak. In March, a fan-made mashup video called "COVID No More" contained clips of TV characters from The Office, Family Guy, Rick and Morty and more edited together to give helpful tips on what to do during a pandemic.