Godzilla fights King Ghidorah in new King of the Monsters trailer

The second trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters is out, and just like the 1993 Porno for Pyros song, apparently Godzilla thinks we humans would make great pets.

In the new trailer for the sequel to 2014's Godzilla, ancient super-species begin to rise again, and we humans are just disposable toys that get in their way. The whole Tokyo gang is back together: Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra and three-headed King Ghidorah all but create their own UFC octagon as they duke it out.

Stranger Things fans will want to check out the movie because Millie Bobby Brown, aka Eleven, has a major role. Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch and Charles Dance of Game of Thrones fame also star.

The first trailer came out in July. The film opens May 30, 2019 in Australia, and May 31 in the US and UK. It will be followed in 2020 by Godzilla vs. Kong.