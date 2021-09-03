GoDaddy is kicking Texas abortion 'whistleblower' site from its servers

Getty Images

Web hosting company GoDaddy said it's removing an abortion "whistleblower" website for violating its terms of service. The site, by anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life, is designed for people to report anyone going against Senate Bill 8, a new Texas law banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. "Texas Right to Life will ensure that these lawbreakers are held accountable for their actions," the site reads.

"Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy's terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider," a GoDaddy representative said in a statement.

The representative added that Texas Right to Life "violated multiple provisions," including section 5.2 of its terms of service, which says: "You will not collect or harvest (or permit anyone else to collect or harvest) any User Content (as defined below) or any non-public or personally identifiable information about another User or any other person or entity without their express prior written consent."

Texas Right to Life didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This comes after other major companies have spoken out against the law, including Uber and Lyft, which said Friday they'll cover legal fees for drivers sued under SB8 while driving on their platforms. The Texas law is one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, with no exceptions for rape or incest. It allows individuals to sue people aiding in an abortion, including doctors and anyone helping to pay for the procedure or driving the person to a clinic, The New York Times reported.