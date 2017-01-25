GoDaddy wants you to build your site with a swipe

Enlarge Image GoDaddy

On your next subway ride to work, why not take a time-out from Minecraft, Mario or Candy Crush and build a website instead?

Domain name hawker and web hosting service GoDaddy is touting a new website building tool that's designed to let individuals and small businesses whip up a site right from a mobile phone.

Unveiled Wednesday, GoDaddy's GoCentral service lets you use your phone, tablet or PC to create a template-based site that'll automatically adjust itself for viewing on those same types of devices.

Depending on which plan you choose, you can also get marketing and e-commerce tools that help with things like getting your site into search results and processing payments online.

"Users simply type in their name and industry or idea, and GoCentral's smart learning system produces a near-complete website, pre-filled with relevant sections and professional images," GoDaddy said in a press release. The system supports more than 1,500 industries or interests, the company said.

From there, you can customize your site to avoid a cookie-cutter look, says GoDaddy. The tool lets you create a site in less than an hour, depending on how complex you want to get, the company says.

The four pricing options start with the basic, $6 a month Personal plan, tacking on various business tools to top out with the $30 a month Online Store Plan. You can check out details on the GoDaddy site.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.



Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.

