Go camping with a pair of portable woodburning stoves when you buy one, get one free

I'm not much of an outdoorsman, but when I do go camping, I desperately crave a hot meal. Dealing with camping stoves is always a hassle, and I hate having to handle fuel like propane or kerosene. That's why I love the idea behind Solo's portable woodburning stoves. They run on whatever twigs and sticks you can scrounge up when you reach your campsite, and they're designed to burn hot and create minimal smoke. Right now (and through the end of December) if you . This BOGO deal applies to Solo's already discounted prices that range from $20 to $40 off the usual price.

There are three models to choose from. The Solo Stove Lite is designed for one or two people and is the smallest of the stoves -- it weighs 9 ounces and measures just 4.25 inches in diameter and 5.7 inches high. If you , you save $20 off the regular price and get a second Solo Lite automatically added to your cart when you head to checkout.

The Solo Stove Titan is the middle child, weighing 16.5 ounces and measuring 5 inches in diameter and 8 inches high. It's a good choice if you need to cook for up to about four people. The ($20 off the regular price), plus you get a second one free when you add it to your cart.

For the largest group campouts, consider the ($40 off the regular price of $150). Of course, you get the second one for free when you add it to your cart, but be aware that this model is backordered and won't ship until the end of January. You'll need to clear some space in your pack for this woodburning stove; it weighs a beefy 2.2 pounds, is 7 inches in diameter and stands 9.25 inches high.

