Go binge Black Mirror season five

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Halloween III: Season of the Witch is up at HBO Now. That's the weird one where Michael Myers does not appear. The idea was that the film franchise would be an anthology. Each installment would feature a different Halloween story. Season of the Witch was not a hit, so Myers returned in the fourth installment. Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
Mirror, mirror on the Netflix
