Go back to your Twitter timeline as it was in 2008

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Remember 2008, the year of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Twilight, The Dark Knight and Blu Ray crushing HD-DVD? Your Twitter timeline sure does.

Internet entrepreneur Andy Baio (Kickstarter's former CTO) has created a link that will show you what your followers were tweeting about on this day in 2008. It'll work even if you hadn't started using Twitter at that point.

You'll most likely be surprised to find it a quieter and less combative experience than the Twitter of today. Retweeting was less streamlined and the few people using the service weren't so quick to hit "Like." Tweets were still restricted to 140 characters, but that limit was doubled in November 2017.

Tracking the 3G iPhone by sea http://tinyurl.com/6hhupp — CNET News (@CNETNews) May 24, 2008

Twitter was a little over 2 years old in May 2008, having been founded March 21, 2006.

It's worth noting that Donald Trump didn't join Twitter until March 2009, and didn't actually send a tweet until May 4 of that year.

Since Trump's election as US president, his continued use of the platform has redefined the politics of the office. Despite criticism of Trump approach, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says they won't ban him -- noting that his tweets are part of an "open conversation."