Gmail outage is over after hours-long service disruption

Gmail appears to be working again after people around the world reported service disruptions to a number of Google services early Thursday.

A widespread outage of the popular Google services began shortly after 12 a.m. ET on Thursday. People reported issues from the US, Europe and parts of Asia including India, Japan, Singapore and Australia, according to outage monitoring site DownDetector. Gmail users said they had trouble attaching files and were unable to send and receive emails. Some even faced problems logging in.

Google's app status page indicated that Google Meet, Google Docs, Google Keep and Google Voice also experienced service disruptions.

As of 7:10 a.m. ET, Google said on its status dashboard that the problem with Gmail should be resolved.

"System reliability is a top priority at Google. We are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," reads the latest update. The company didn't say what caused the outage.

Twitter saw a number of complaints about the service disruption.

Gmail reminding us about 2020 pic.twitter.com/OwltyAuf2Q — Raghvendra Singh (@raghvendra_950) August 20, 2020

Anyone else’s #gmail having an absolute freak out? 🤯 Tips to fix it? Is on the app and desktop for me 🙈 — Meggie Palmer (@MeggiePalmer) August 20, 2020

Gmail and Google Drive suffered a global outage last March, which also affected people's ability to send emails.