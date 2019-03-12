Trouble sending emails? You're not alone.
Gmail appears to be having trouble across the world, with reports of outages spiking and Gmail users flooding to social media to complain about problems sending emails.
According to a message posted on Google's GSuite Status Dashboard at 1:53 p.m. ET, Gmail is experiencing a "service disruption."
"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail," the message read. "We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."
What do you do when you're email isn't working? Send out a tweet!
The service still appears to be up for plenty of users (Gmail was working for CNET staff New York and Australia but not for one of our reporters in San Francisco). But the outage is widespread and appears to cover parts of North and South America, Europe and Asia.
We've put out a line to Google, and we'll update here as soon as we have more information.
Either way, you might have an excuse for putting off that annoying email reply for a little longer.
Google Play: We've cracked down on bad apps: Google says it rejected at least 55 percent more app submissions in 2018.
The best meal kit delivery services: Are you an enthusiastic cook with not enough time? These services can help.
Discuss: Gmail is down around the world for some users
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.