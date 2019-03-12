Gmail is down around the world for some users

Google

Trouble sending emails? You're not alone.

Gmail appears to be having trouble across the world, with reports of outages spiking and Gmail users flooding to social media to complain about problems sending emails.

According to a message posted on Google's GSuite Status Dashboard at 1:53 p.m. ET, Gmail is experiencing a "service disruption."

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail," the message read. "We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

What do you do when you're email isn't working? Send out a tweet!

Happy birthday internet, @gmail is taking the day off — Slice Penala (@SlicePenala) March 13, 2019

Gmail going down globally pic.twitter.com/qGOx7akcEs — Urthboy (@urthboy) March 13, 2019

Gmail is having issues since 10:08 PM ESThttps://t.co/vvOkRr96MS

RT if it's down for you as well #gmaildown pic.twitter.com/TtPEx6Er3V — Outage.Report (@ReportOutage) March 13, 2019

Help! Gmail is down and I’m being forced to chill out! pic.twitter.com/zXZuLOrSwO — Chris Sacca (@sacca) March 13, 2019

The service still appears to be up for plenty of users (Gmail was working for CNET staff New York and Australia but not for one of our reporters in San Francisco). But the outage is widespread and appears to cover parts of North and South America, Europe and Asia.

We've put out a line to Google, and we'll update here as soon as we have more information.

Either way, you might have an excuse for putting off that annoying email reply for a little longer.