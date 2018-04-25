On this podcast, we talk about:
- The new Gmail and what features it comes with
- A hack that turned Amazon's Alexa into a listening device
- How digital currencies are helping the poor out of poverty
Gmail gets a big reboot (The 3:59, Ep. 392)
