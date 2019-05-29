CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Gmail confidential mode for G Suite launching in June

The mode will be on by default for those who use Gmail at work.

gmail

The new Gmail mode lets you restrict access to confidential emails.

 Derek Poore/CNET

 Gmail's confidential mode will be launching in G Suite on June 25, Google announced in a blog post Wednesday.

The mode will be on by default in Google's suite of tools for business, and allows workers to set expiration dates and revoke access to emails. Users can also require recipients to go through text message authentication before being allowed to view an email.

"Additionally, with confidential mode, recipients don't have the option to forward, copy, print, or download their content or attachments," the blog post, spotted by VentureBeat, said.

It's already available in beta mode -- you can see generally how to use it in the GIF below.

Google, Inc.

Announced in August, confidential mode was rolled out first to personal Gmail iOS and Android apps

While the mode prevents recipients from forwarding, copying, printing or downloading confidential emails, they can still take screenshots.

Now playing: Watch this: Use the Gmail app to send confidential emails
2:22
Next Article: Apple Card, Venmo Card and PayPal Card: Which should you get?