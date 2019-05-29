Gmail confidential mode for G Suite launching in June

Derek Poore/CNET

Gmail's confidential mode will be launching in G Suite on June 25, Google announced in a blog post Wednesday.

The mode will be on by default in Google's suite of tools for business, and allows workers to set expiration dates and revoke access to emails. Users can also require recipients to go through text message authentication before being allowed to view an email.

"Additionally, with confidential mode, recipients don't have the option to forward, copy, print, or download their content or attachments," the blog post, spotted by VentureBeat, said.

It's already available in beta mode -- you can see generally how to use it in the GIF below.

Google, Inc.

Announced in August, confidential mode was rolled out first to personal Gmail iOS and Android apps.

While the mode prevents recipients from forwarding, copying, printing or downloading confidential emails, they can still take screenshots.