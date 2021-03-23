Gmail and other Android apps crashing on phones. Here's Google's simple fix

James Martin/CNET

Google says it's resolved an issue that was causing Gmail and other Android apps to crash for some people on Monday. The problem apparently stemmed from a bug in a previous version of Android System WebView, a system component that lets Android apps display web content.

To fix the issue, the tech giant said people should head to Google Play to update Android System WebView and Google Chrome.

Here are the steps Google laid out:

1. Navigate to Play Store app

2. Search for Android System WebView

3. Select the "Update" option

4. Repeat these steps for Google Chrome

Problems with Gmail and other Android apps began to pop up on Monday afternoon and lasted roughly seven hours, according to Google's status dashboard for Gmail. Many people turned to Twitter and Reddit to report trouble with Android apps crashing, including Samsung and Pixel phone owners.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.