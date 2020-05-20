Glorious

Glorious PC Gaming Race, the place hardcore gamers go for gear like the impossibly lightweight Model O mouse (it weighs just 2.3 ounces) and the Bungee, a gadget that holds the mouse cord in the air to reduce cable drag, is celebrating the anniversary of the Model O mouse. That means there's no time to waste: If you're a gamer, stop what you're doing because there's a flash sale at Glorious PC Gaming Race taking place now through Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

There are a few items on sale at Glorious that are worth noting:

All mice are 20% off, including the , the and the . All three are selling for $40 right now, down from $50.

All mousepads are 30%. That means you can get the , down from the regular price of $50.

All keyboards, keycaps and switches are 10% off. That means you can get the , down from $110.

