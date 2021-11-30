Enlarge Image NASA/ESA/Thomas Pesquet

You're probably here because you like space. You're interested in planetary exploration and spacecraft and science and those brave people who whirl around up in orbit. I have a treat for you: a set of beautiful new images of the International Space Station.

NASA's Johnson Space Center shared the photos on Flickr on Monday. The shots come from early in November when the SpaceX Crew-2 astronauts got into their Crew Dragon spacecraft for the ride back to Earth. Before heading home, the spacecraft conducted a fly-around of the ISS. European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured the views.

The photos show a variety of different angles highlighting the station's modules, solar arrays and radiator systems. Some are set against the darkness of space. Some show Earth below. Check them all out and lose yourself in the loveliness:

The ISS has been continuously occupied for more than 20 years. It's welcomed space shuttles, Russian spacecraft and now SpaceX's commercial voyages with the Crew Dragon capsule. I often marvel at Earth images taken from its cupola windows, but it's a rarer treat to get new views of the entire station.

If these images make your heart soar, you might consider signing up for NASA's Spot the Station alerts, which'll tell you when to step out at night to see the shining dot of the ISS passing overhead. See it up close or see it from afar; it's an icon.