GlobalFoundries sues TSMC, looks to block devices that use the chips from entering US, Germany

GlobalFoundries (GF), a US-based semiconductor foundry, is suing chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) over patent infringement. The company claims that TSMC violates 16 of its patents and is looking to block devices that have the offending technology from entering the US and Germany.

While not known to US consumers, TSMC-made chips can be found in a host of consumer electronics from the likes of Apple, Qualcomm, Google, OnePlus, TCL, Lenovo and Motorola.

Whereas companies like Apple and Qualcomm design their own processors -- such as Apple's latest A12 Bionic and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 -- TSMC is the one who does the manufacturing of the alleged infringing chips which then make its way into the aforementioned companies' devices like the iPhone XS or Google Pixel 3.

A total of 20 companies are listed as defendants in GF's lawsuits, which were filed Monday in the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), the U.S. Federal District Courts in the Districts of Delaware and the Western District of Texas, and the Regional Courts of Dusseldorf and Mannheim in Germany.

In addition to looking to block the import of products that have chips that infringe on its patents, the company also says it is seeking "significant damages from TSMC based on TSMC's unlawful use of GF's proprietary technology in its tens of billions of dollars of sales."

"While semiconductor manufacturing has continued to shift to Asia, GF has bucked the trend by investing heavily in the American and European semiconductor industries, spending more than $15 billion dollars in the last decade in the U.S. and more than $6 billion in Europe's largest semiconductor manufacturing fabrication facility. These lawsuits are aimed at protecting those investments and the US and European-based innovation that powers them," said Gregg Bartlett, senior vice president, engineering and technology at GF.

"For years, while we have been devoting billions of dollars to domestic research and development, TSMC has been unlawfully reaping the benefits of our investments. This action is critical to halt Taiwan Semiconductor's unlawful use of our vital assets and to safeguard the American and European manufacturing base."

TSMC did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.