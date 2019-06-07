Glitch in Bird, Lyft and Skip lets scooters exceed 20 mph, report says

James Martin

A glitch in an e-scooter model used by companies including Lyft and Bird is reportedly causing it to exceed local speed limits, according to a Friday report.

The Ninebot KickScooter, which is manufactured by Segway, went up to 21 miles per hour in a test conducted by Consumer Reports. Most cities have rules that restrict scooters from going more than 15 miles per hour.

Several scooters from Bird, Lyft and Skip that were rented in Washington, DC, achieved those speeds, according to the report. Activating the glitch "involves taking a few steps with the rear brake and the throttle," Consumer Reports says. The glitch reportedly didn't happen on Ninebot KickScooters from Spin, which is owned by Ford, and Jump, which is owned by Uber.

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft and our team is investigating this report," a Lyft representative said.

Bird and Skip didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Electric scooters, which in the last year or so have become available in nearly 100 US cities, are responsible for as many as 1,000 accidents per month. Riders have ended up in the emergency room after discovering their brakes didn't work or speeding into oncoming traffic. Some have been killed in e-scooter accidents, and hospitals around the country report daily injuries, some of which are life-threatening or leave people permanently disabled.