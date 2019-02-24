Glenn Close's dog Pip steals the spotlight at the Independent Spirit Awards

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Celebrities are used to being the center of attention, especially on the red carpet.

However, one cute pup named Pip seemed to be the real star at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday.

Glenn Close's Havanese dog followed the actress during her time giving interviews on the red carpet, or more accurately the Spirit Awards' blue carpet.

Reporters were quick to notice the well-behaved dog who attentively watched Close whenever she spoke. At times, Pip the dog would yawn or happily accept a head scratching from another human on the red carpet.

The most adorable moment happened when Close won Best Female Lead for her role in The Wife. As she walked to the stage to accept her award, Pip followed her to the podium.

Glenn Close's dog joined her on stage when she won — which is how all awards should be accepted #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/MjI4oDRhoZ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 24, 2019

"I hope you don't mind that Pip came up here with me, he's my date," Close told the audience. "I am so honored to be here with all the women in this category. So, so honored."

But as Close tried to continue her acceptance speech, Pip rolled around on his back, stealing the spotlight (and camera time) from his amused master.

"What's better than that?" Close said in response to her dog's playful actions. "I brought him up for this very reason. It's called 'in the moment.'"

Of course, plenty of Pip fans popped up on social media to profess their love for the furry sidekick.

Get someone who looks at you as adoringly as Glenn Close’s dog when she accepts an award!!! pic.twitter.com/7LKbqmjMst — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 24, 2019

Safe to say that Glenn Close’s dog Pippin is star of this blue carpet so far. She told me that she’s going to bring him inside to her table and on stage if she wins. #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/KB1wOKhzXl — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 23, 2019

name a more iconic duo than glenn close and her dog pip I'LL WAIT pic.twitter.com/gaBsqZWs0f — larissa joy nolan (@camiIIiepreaker) February 23, 2019

Can't get enough of Pip? Here's an Instagram video of Pip on the way to the Spirit Awards.