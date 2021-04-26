Glenn Close demonstrates Da Butt at the 2021 Oscars. No, really

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The 2021 Academy Awards were bound to be different after the coronavirus pandemic all but stopped people from seeing movies in theaters, but it's fair to say no one saw this one coming. During a music trivia segment Sunday night, veteran actress Glenn Close not only correctly identified the 1988 single Da Butt, she got up and demonstrated the dance. Close also spilled some knowledge of the song, which was on the soundtrack of Spike Lee's film School Daze.

"Wait just a second, that's Da Butt," she said. "I know that, Da Butt, it's a classic song by the great Washington DC go-go band, E.U. So, yeah, and shout-outs to Suga Bear, and the Backyard Band, and the whole DMV."

She also noted that the song wasn't nominated for an Oscar, and the telecast hilariously bleeped out her reaction to that fact. Then Close got up, in her bright blue sequined gown, and demonstrated the rump-shaking dance, to the delight of the Oscar attendees.

Social media got down with Da Butt, too.

"Did not have Glenn Close doing Da Butt and knowing as much as she did about the song on the 2021 Oscar bingo card," tweeted Jemele Hill.

"Glenn Close just did da butt on the Oscars is a brand new sentence," said another Twitter user.

This has to be my favorite Oscar moment of all time: #GlennClose not only knowing the song "The Butt" but the dance too. She then gave shout outs to go-go music legends EU, Suga Bear, Backyard Band and the DMV. You have to see it to believe it. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #Oscars #gogo #DontMuteDC pic.twitter.com/pKMd979tgC — Troy Donté Prestwood (@TroyDonte) April 26, 2021

Thanks, Glenn Close, for inspiring my 7yo to say “Da Butt” over and over and cackling hysterically. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/y2zY2uQhF0 — Betsy Bozdech (@BetsyBoz) April 26, 2021