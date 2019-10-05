Glenlivet seaweed capsules look like whisky-filled Tide Pods

Enlarge Image Glenlivet

"Is this the death of the whisky tumbler?" Glenlivet asked at the top of a press release announcing its single-malt whisky cocktail "capsule collection." The answer is a firm "No."

Glenlivet, known for its Speyside Scotch offerings, unveiled a set of cocktails this week that're served inside see-through seaweed-extract casings. You pop one in your mouth, bite down and get a taste of the innards.

News of the edible booze-stuffed capsules sent the term "Tide Pods" trending on Twitter, a call back to the Tide Pods controversy of 2017 and 2018 when a dangerous viral video challenge involved teens eating the colorful laundry detergent packets.

"I saw Tide Pods trending and feared someone had poisoned themselves," wrote Twitter user Doug-Induced Coma. "Turns out it's because someone has invented alcoholic Tide Pods now... so it was worse than I thought."

I saw Tide Pods trending and feared someone had poisoned themselves.



Turns out it’s because someone has invented alcoholic Tide Pods now… so it was worse than I thought. #tidepods — Doug-Induced Coma 🎮💻🎬 (@ImThatDoug) October 5, 2019

Glenlivet partnered with London bar Tayēr + Elementary to create the cocktails for London Cocktail Week. Sustainable packaging startup Notpla provided the casings. "There is no need for a glass, ice or cocktail stirrer," said Glenlivet.

Some whisky aficionados recoiled at the concept. Reporter Julia Macfarlane wondered if it was a "sick joke" and called it an abomination. Another Twitter user suggested the capsules were "very bad for the image of Scotch."

As a whisky/whiskey fan, I have some thoughts, which can be summed up with "Why the eff not?" Go nuts, Glenlivet. Slap some cocktails into some seaweed and celebrate your own weirdness. Nobody is forcing the smoking jacket-wearing, Glencairn-lifting, rare-cask-sipping crowd to eat these. Hell yes, I would try them.

The capsules will be available at Tayēr + Elementary through Oct. 13.