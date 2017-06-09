2:15 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

We got an amazing exclusive prop for this week's giveaway!

If you are a Wolverine fan you can't miss the chance to get your hands on the phone case used by Hugh Jackman during his last film as Logan. It is definitely the end of an era and it's a movie that takes you "close enough to see the scars" according to our very own review.

Enlarge Image 20th Century Fox

We joined forces with 20th Century Fox to give of our readers the opportunity to take home this unique prop that comes with the certificate of authenticity and also the limited edition Blu-ray set that includes a DVD, the digital HD version and "Logan Noir."

The breakdown of the prizes is:

One grand prize that includes the phone case with the certificate of authenticity and the Blu-ray set.



Three runner-ups that will take home the Blu-ray set that includes a DVD, the Digital HD version and "Logan Noir."



To enter this giveaway you simply have to read our rules carefully, fill out the form below accepting our terms and conditions and be a legal resident of the US or Canada. You can also get up to 10 extra entries by sharing the personal link you will get after your registration so don't forget to hit the sharing button.

And if you can't wait to see the movie again the best part is that it has been available in Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, Digital HD and DVD since May 23 so you can see the prop in action.

Good luck everyone!