This 65-inch 4K TV can be yours

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's awards season and the 2019 Oscars are around the corner. To commemorate this plethora of red carpets, we are joining forces with ET Live and Chowhound so one of our readers has the chance to win a brand new 65-inch 4K TCL 6-series and a $200 Fandango gift card for going to the movies this year.

This Roku TV won the Editors' Choice award for July 2018 and our review highlights the television's superb picture quality, the simplicity and convenience of the Roku smart system and that it's the best TV value we've ever reviewed. You can read about all the specs of the TCL 6- series right here.

Let's take a look at the prizes you can win if you enter this online sweepstakes:

One grand prize winner will take home the 65-inch 6-series television courtesy of TCL and a $200 gift card for Fandango

The first runner up prize is a $100 gift card for Fandango

Two second runner up winners will get a $50 gift card for Fandango



To enter this giveaway, you just have to fill out the form below after reading the official rules of this sweepstakes. You can find the rules in the rules tab, where you can then accept the terms and conditions. You also have the option to get extra entries by completing a few different actions like following our social media accounts, downloading our apps or sharing the unique link you get after signing up with your friends. Each friend that registers to the giveaway will get you 20 extra entries.

Please click this link if you are having trouble viewing the form.

Don't be shy and head to our comment section to let us know what is your favorite award show to watch or if you are rooting for Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma or any other of the movies nominated for the Best Picture award this year. You can check the complete list right here. Good luck!