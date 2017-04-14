2:51 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Start your engines and get ready to win* some "The Fate of the Furious" schwag!

We interviewed Ludacris, who plays Tej Parker in the new "Fast & Furious" movie, for the 2017 spring issue of CNET Magazine, and decided to join forces with Universal Pictures to giveaway some great schwag among our readership.

The winners will be able to take home the following prizes:

Grand prize : We will be awarding two grand prizes that consist of one backpack, one T-shirt, one hat, one water bottle, one movie poster, one tank top and one car air freshener.

: We will be awarding two grand prizes that consist of one backpack, one T-shirt, one hat, one water bottle, one movie poster, one tank top and one car air freshener. First runner-up : The prize consists of one T-shirt, one hat, one water bottle, one movie poster, one tank top and one car air freshener. Only one first runner-up can take this prize.

: The prize consists of one T-shirt, one hat, one water bottle, one movie poster, one tank top and one car air freshener. Only one first runner-up can take this prize. Second runner-up: Three lucky winners can take this prize that includes one T-shirt, one hat, one water bottle, one movie poster, and one car air freshener.

So how can you be one of the six winners? Please read our rules carefully:

Register as a CNET user. Go to the top of this page and hit the "Join CNET" link to start the registration process. If you're already registered, there's no need to register again.

Answer our question in a comment. Check out our Q&A with Ludacris and tell us the brand and year of his first car.

Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winners will be chosen randomly. This sweepstakes will award two (2) Grand Prizes (the "Grand Prizes"), one (1) first runner-up prize (the "Runner-up Prize"), and three (3) second runner-up prizes ((the "Second Runner-up Prizes"). The Grand Prize consists of one "The Fate of the Furious" backpack with an approximate retail value of $18; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" T-shirt with an approximate retail value of $23; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" baseball hat with an approximate retail value of $20; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" water bottle with an approximate retail value of $15; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" poster with an approximate retail value of $10; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" car air-freshener with an approximate retail value of $5, and one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" women's tank top with an approximate retail value of $15. The total ARV of the Grand Prize is $106. The first runner-up prize consist of one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" T-shirt with an approximate retail value of $23; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" baseball hat with an approximate retail value of $20; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" water bottle with an approximate retail value of $15; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" poster with an approximate retail value of $10; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" car air-freshener with an approximate retail value of $5, and one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" women's tank top with an approximate retail value of $15. The total ARV of the first runner-up prize is $88. The second runner-up prize consist of one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" T-shirt with an approximate retail value of $23; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" baseball hat with an approximate retail value of $20; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" water bottle with an approximate retail value of $15; one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" poster with an approximate retail value of $10, and one (1) "The Fate of the Furious" car air-freshener with an approximate retail value of $5. The total ARV for the second runner-up prize is $73. Total ARV of Runner-up Prizes is One Hundred Sixty-One Dollars (US$161.00). Total ARV of Grand Prize and the Runner-up Prizes (collectively, the "Prizes") is Two Hundred Sixty-Seven Dollars (US$267.00).

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. PT, April 27, 2017.

And we can't forget to tell you about the legalities:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. DATA RATES MAY APPLY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. YOU HAVE NOT YET WON. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF ONE OF THE 50 UNITED STATES OR D.C., 18 YEARS OLD OR AGE OF MAJORITY, WHICHEVER IS OLDER IN YOUR STATE OF RESIDENCE AT DATE OF ENTRY INTO SWEEPSTAKES. VOID IN PUERTO RICO, ALL U.S. TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Thursday, April 27, 2017. See official rules for details.