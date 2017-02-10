CNET's OnePlus 3T Giveaway

2:11 Close Drag

One lucky winner can take home a brand new flagship phone!

CNET wants to give you the opportunity to get your hands on the OnePlus 3T, the winner of our November 2016 Editors' Choice award with an overall score of 9.0 and a bottom line that says it's "This is our new favorite budget Android, but if you have the OnePlus 3, you don't need to upgrade."

We've joined forces with OnePlus to give away its latest flagship phone to one of our readers. Here's how you can enter:

Fill out the form below.

Agree to the rules and sign up receive our newsletters (you can opt out at any time).

Enter by 11:59 p.m. on March 2, 2017.

The phone is compatible with GSM carriers: AT&T and T-Mobile.

You can get one extra entry per each person that registers using your unique link.

United States only.

You should also check out our full review to find out more about the specs and features of the OnePlus 3T. Good luck, everyone!