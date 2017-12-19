Ready for the last CNET giveaway of the year?

Since we all have to wait until 2019 for the next season of "Game of Thrones," we thought that at least we can give the gift of binge watching seasons 1-7 to two of our readers.

The lucky winners will take home a box set that includes the Blu-ray and digital versions of the seven seasons of the show and it also comes with two new behind-the-scenes featurettes and audio commentary for every episode.

What do you need to do to enter to win* one of this box sets worth $140?

Please read our rules carefully, accept our terms and conditions and fill out the form below. And if you are a hard-core fan you can increase your chances of winning by sharing your unique link with your friends; this will get you up to 10 extra entries. But you can also get another entry if you follow us on Twitter and one more if you like us on Facebook.

Good luck and happy holidays!