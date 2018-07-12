HP

First things first: My apologies for the confusion regarding yesterday's bonus deal, the TechVilla Wing 1 portable speaker for $7.99. I make it a point to test every promo code before publishing a deal, but that one, well, it slipped through the cracks. The code worked, but only deducted $7.99 rather than providing a $7.99 final price.

This code works: 55K93SBA. I just tested it, and here's screenshot proof. What I don't know is how much inventory TechVilla Direct has available, so if you see a different price or seller or the code doesn't work, it's because they ran out.

All this is to say that while I do my best to make sure everything's accurate, sometimes I make mistakes and sometimes deals expire without warning. Just FYI!

Speaking of that, how much inventory is available for today's deal? I'm not sure, but hopefully enough to satisfy laptop-hungry Cheapskate readers!

Is it time to talk back-to-school already? It's mid-July, so, yes. I believe Chromebooks remain the laptop of choice for K-12 students, particularly middle-schoolers. And here's one that's tough to pass up: Refurbforless (via eBay) has the refurbished HP 14-AK040NR 14-inch Chromebook for $109.99 shipped.

This model sells new for $229, and the best price I've seen elsewhere for a refurb is around $151.

The 14-AK040NR is your basic Celeron-powered laptop running Chrome OS. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable flash storage (not that Chromebooks really need much). The 14-inch screen runs at 1,366x768 pixels -- fine for its size.

I remain a fan of Chromebooks because they boot in seconds and don't saddle you with various Windows hassles (like viruses and Blue Screens of Death). That said, in my experience, printer setup can be challenging. Make sure your existing model definitely supports Chromebooks or Google Cloud Print.

Although it's a refurb, Refurbforless backs it with a six-month warranty -- double what you get with the majority of refurbished laptops.

I think if you have a student who's going to need a laptop this fall, this is definitely worth a look.

Your thoughts?

Best Buy

Bonus deal: Whoa! For a limited time, Best Buy has the Insignia 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $37.49! (Plus tax, of course.)

As you know, I think a sound bar is the single best investment you can make in your TV. This one not only has a subwoofer, which makes the experience even better, it has a wireless subwoofer. One less cord cluttering up the living room!

Yet another bonus: It's a Bluetooth speaker as well, so pair your phone or tablet for music goodness when you're not bingeing Evil Genius on Netflix. (Which you should be, by the way. Oh. My. God.)

User reviews average out to 4.4 stars, with a common complaint being that the remote has to be aimed just-so for it to work. I see this a lot in sound bars... what's the deal, sound bar makers?

