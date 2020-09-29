Give your kid (or yourself) the gift of $634 in programming books for $15

Humble Bundle

My son has wanted to learn to code for years. Thanks to the folks at Humble Bundle, I know what I'm buying him for his birthday this week -- . By now, you surely know about Humble Bundle, where you get to set your own price and buy awesome bundles at insanely low prices, while the proceeds are split between Humble, the publisher and charity. This week it's 19 ebooks for aspiring coders.

The bundle benefits the United Negro College Fund and the No Starch Press Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to support the worldwide hacker communities. The proceeds will go, in part, to providing scholarships to minority students and building a nationwide project to develop diverse STEM professionals.

There are three tiers to the bundle. You can pay as little as a dollar and get a half-dozen ebooks that include Think Like a Programmer, Perl One-Liners and Learn Java the Easy Way. If you pay $8 or more you get everything in the first tier plus another seven ebooks covering topics like Lisp, SQL and Python. And for the full $15, there are six more ebooks, including The Secret Life of Programs: Understand Computers -- Craft Better Code, Eloquent JavaScript and C++ Crash Course. (Check out the whole list at the link given above.)

There are 19 books in total, and not only can you choose which tier you want to unlock based on how much you pay, but in typical Humble style, you can select where your money goes, choosing how much of the contribution goes to the publisher, the charities and Humble itself.

This is a great collection of titles, and if you or someone you know is an aspiring coder, there's surely something here of interest. And it's going to a great cause, which is always reassuring in this Age of Corona.

Now playing: Watch this: How Black Girls Code is driving change in the tech industry

