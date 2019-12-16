Give the gift of carbonation with 22% off a SodaStream

SodaStream

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Folks who like to make their own soda are a fanatical bunch, and can't wait to corner you at a party to tell you all about the experience of making a refreshing glass of freshly carbonated water or soda in their own home. It ranks up there with brewing your own beer and picking fennel out of a hydroponics grower in the kitchen -- it feeds a sense of DIY independence, but isn't as hard as chopping firewood. If you want to try it out for yourself, or gift the gift of self-carbonation to someone on your holiday shopping list -- SodaStream has a 20% off sitewide sale right now. That means you can get the SodaStream Fizzi Starter Pack for $69.83 when you enter promo code JOLLY20 at checkout. That's about 22% off the usual list price of $90.

The Fizzi Starter Pack includes the Fizzi sparking water maker, carbonating cylinder and 1-liter bottle. Of course, you can also apply the promo code to other models, like SodaStream's portable model, the One Touch Electric (which clocks in at $91.20 after the promo code is applied).

