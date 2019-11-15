Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Whether you're streaming your favorite yuletide bake-off, setting up smart voice controls for the Christmas lights, or just trying to get through work emails to your bah humbug boss as you sit with Tiny Tim beside a coal-burning stove, the internet is everything this holiday season. And if your family is fed up with spotty Wi-Fi, then you might want to deck the halls with a stronger wireless signal and give your loved ones the gift of the best router.

Between the debut of speedy new Wi-Fi 6 routers and a surge of options in the mesh category, you've certainly got a lot to consider. Here are some of the top picks of the best router from our wish lists.

James Martin/CNET Available for preorder now and shipping this November, Nest Wifi is an updated version of Google Wifi, the search giant's popular mesh router system from a couple of years ago. The rebranded Nest version refreshes the design, with a marshmallowy router and range-extending Wifi Points, which you spread throughout your home to blanket the place with a reliable internet connection. The other big addition is the Google Assistant, which you can talk to via those Wifi Points thanks to built-in speakers and microphones. Along with asking them to tell you the weather or play a playlist of holiday classics, you can also ask them to run a quick speed test, or pause the Wi-Fi signal to a device or a group of Wi-Fi devices. Google's hope is that if it makes a better-looking mesh system that you'll actually want to interact with, you'll be less tempted to hide the things away on the floor or in the closet, where they don't relay signals nearly as well. The Nest Wifi Router costs $169, while those range-extending Wifi Points with built-in speakers each cost $149. You can get a the router bundled with a Wifi Point for $269, which Google says will cover a home of up to 3,800 square feet. A bundle with two Wifi Points ups the range to 5,000 square feet, and costs $349. Read more on CNET.

James Martin/CNET Eero has long been a darling of the mesh category, with well-reviewed, multipoint router systems that automatically receive regular software updates to keep things running smooth and secure. Earlier this year, Amazon bought the company outright, and now, its newest mesh system is the most affordable yet. At $249, you get three Eero devices -- one to plug into your modem, and another two to place around the house and relay the signal from room to room. That's good enough for homes of up to 5,000 square feet, which is excellent range for a mesh system at this price. Read more on CNET.

Netgear I told you it was an interesting time for the mesh category. Netgear Orbi, another longtime favorite, just released a totally refreshed system at a much lower price than before -- $149 for two units, down from $400 for two units just a couple of years ago. We haven't tested the new hardware out yet, but Netgear's mesh system has performed well for us in the past despite not being quite as simple to set up as some of its competitors. The two-unit starter pack promises dual band Wi-Fi coverage up to 3,000 square feet at wireless speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, which would make it a great pick for small to medium-sized homes with back rooms where the signal tends to drop out. Read more on CNET.