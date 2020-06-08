Give Dad the gift of trunk organization for $18

Gooloo

Father's Day is less than two weeks away, folks, meaning you should order your gifts soon if you want to be sure they arrive in time. And if your dad owns a car, I can think of few items more practical than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page 20%-off coupon and then apply promo code 5RPKQSGW at checkout.

I mean, has there ever been a more "dad" gift than this? The soft-sided container folds up flat when not in use, but expands to nearly two feet long for holding all manner of gear. It has removable, adjustable dividers to create compartments and various pockets on the outside to hold even more stuff.

Something like this would be great for keeping groceries and the like from sliding all over the trunk or seat. And you can use the included straps to secure the organizer itself so it doesn't slide around.

My first impression: This is kind of a must-have for any car owner, dad or otherwise. There are lots of similar products floating around Amazon, but mostly in the $25-$30 range. At $18, I'm liking this a lot.

Get the TaoTronics over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones for $25

TaoTronics

Another possible option for Dad: new headphones! Ending today, Amazon seller BesDio has the with promo code L4C73M3K. Regular price: $49.99.

Like the slightly more expensive TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 (which you can find on CNET's list of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones of 2020), these cans feature 40mm large-aperture drivers -- meaning bass response should be pretty good.

Battery life here is rated at 24 hours -- less if you enable ANC. The latter won't deliver anywhere near the performance you get from, say, Sony or Bose, but it should give at least a little extra boost to the passive noise canceling afforded by the large, padded earcups.

The user ratings here are a tad low at 3.9 stars, with some owners citing durability and reliability issues. So if your'e gift-shopping, it might be worth spending a bit more. But if you're trying to work in peace, this could be $25 well spent.

