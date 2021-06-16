Give Dad the gift of music lessons and save 25%

Yousician

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

Literally two days ago I uttered these words: "I think I'd like to learn to play ukulele." I've always loved the happy sound of it, and when my highly accomplished uncle started strumming during a family vacation, it rekindled my interest.

OK, but where to start? Yousician is a subscription service that offers on-demand lessons in not only ukulele, but also guitar, bass, piano and voice. And talk about timing: For a limited time, CNET readers can get with promo code CNET25. That means you could give one month for $22.50, three months for $45 or a year for $105. (Just one gripe: You have to create your own Yousician account in order to buy the subscription.)

Needless to say, I think this would make a great Father's Day gift (though it could just as easily be for a grad or, you know, yourself). It's also an ideal last-minute gift, as you can purchase it instantly.

Although it's hard to overstate the value of a live, in-person instructor, that can get costly very quickly, and there's the added challenge of scheduling. With Yousician, you just watch prerecorded lessons whenever it's convenient, using your phone, tablet or PC. And lest you think this is just a one-way experience, the app listens as you play and provides real-time feedback.

This would also be a great time to consider a Yousician Family Plan, as the code works with that as well. Normally $210 for 12 months, it includes four individual Premium memberships. The code knocks it down to $157.50, or just under $40 per person.

As for instruments, ukuleles are surprisingly affordable -- at least at the beginner level. For example, here's a highly rated . (Clip the on-page coupon to save another 5%.) So you could theoretically give Dad a whole starter package -- instrument and three months' worth of lessons -- for under $100.

