Count to 10: Girt by CNET podcast 112

With news earlier this week that one of Australia's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcasters has entered voluntary administration, the Girt team uses it as an excuse to talk about the state of the local streaming space again.

Channel Ten's misfortune points to changing habits and a slow-to-change media industry, but with the likes of Foxtel rebranding and launching a new streaming service, it's time that the free-to-air networks in Australia sit up and take notice.

Speaking of the launch of Foxtel Now, as the pay TV provider's IPTV service is now called, we also look at whether it's enough to keep Foxtel in the game, or if the subscription service is still playing a different sport altogether.

With Computex and E3 also commandeering our brainspace for the past fortnight, the team runs you through our hardware and video game highlights from the two shows. Spoilers: Luke really likes keyboards and Spider-Man.

