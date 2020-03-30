Girl Scout cookies refuse to be slowed down by coronavirus

Girl Scouts

Some sweet news for those turning to comfort food to ease the stay-at-home blues: The coronavirus lockdown won't stop cookie monsters from stocking up on Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs.

The Girl Scouts of America is now allowing for easier online orders of its popular seasonal cookies so no one has to venture outdoors to find them. For health and safety reasons amid the pandemic, all in-person sales nationwide have stopped, Girl Scouts announced in a statement on Friday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic hit the US hard in the midst of cookie season, so many girls and councils haven't been able to sell their inventory due to social distancing and other safety precautions," the Girl Scouts organization said.

Consumers can now buy cookies online with the Girl Scouts' new Cookie Care Program. Previously, Girl Scouts allowed customers to buy online via the Digital Cookie Program, where individual girl scouts had their own websites for taking orders. The only catch was you had to be invited by the scout to order directly from her.

This new program lets anyone go to Girls Scouts Cookie Care site and enter their postal zip code. From there the site lets buyers know which local troops are selling closest to them and how long they have left to order.

Even if you live in a different state than the one listed in your zip code search, you can still order cookies online from one of the other states listed. Varying shipping costs may apply.

People can also donate unopened boxes of cookies online and the Girl Scouts organization will distribute them safely to provide comfort to first responders and frontline volunteers.