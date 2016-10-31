Little girl poses as superhero for school picture

Enlarge Image Steinbach family

Many of us look back on our school photos and shudder at our dated hairstyles, bad fashion sense and smiles full of braces. However, when 3-year-old Kaylieann Steinbach looks back on her preschool photo, she can proudly prove she was a superhero.

Kaylieann of Rocklin, California, received attention earlier this month for her darling deed, but Halloween is the perfect day to tell her story.

Kaylieann wanted a special school photo, so her father let her dress up as one of her favorite DC Comics superheroes: Supergirl.

He explained in a Reddit post that his daughter has always loved Superman, but because she is 75 percent deaf in both ears and cannot hear the letter "S," she often calls Superman "Pooterman" and Supergirl "Pootergirl."

"She walked up, looked over each of her choices (for her photo), turned and said 'Pootergirl!' And well, I couldn't argue with that answer," her father said.

Wearing the blue and red costume, complete with the cape, Kaylieann posed while holding her Superman doll, in one of the most adorable school portraits this side of Krypton.