Ginormous 17.3-inch Galaxy View2 tablet available on AT&T, April 26

Though there were rumors that Samsung had a huge Galaxy View2 on its way, it has been confirmed that the tablet is officially real and it's coming to US carrier AT&T. In a very roughly edited YouTube video, AT&T introduced the device and a few key specs, though it did not specify any pricing yet.

The Android tablet has a 17.3-inch HD display built into a cover that lets you prop up the screen or handle it flat against its back. It features 4G LTE connectivity and four speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. The Galaxy View 2 also works with AT&T's Numbersync service, so you can make and receive voice and video calls.

Other specs include a 12,000mAh battery, 64GB of built-in storage and up to 400GB of expandable memory. If you have a Direct TV Now subscription, you can stream shows and movies with the preloaded TV Mode app.

The tablet will be available on Friday, April 26. AT&T said it will share more specs and pricing information at the time of launch.