Gingerbread monolith sweetens Christmas Day in San Francisco

KGO / Screenshot by CNET

Many a household has built a gingerbread house as part of its Christmas holiday decorations. Typically, it's small enough to fit on a platter on the dining room table. But in San Francisco, some ambitious baker/builder assembled one that's more like a modernist skyscraper -- a gingerbread monolith.

The towering baked good appeared mysteriously on Christmas morning on a promontory in San Francisco's Corona Heights Park. It seems to be roughly eight feet tall, its gingerbread slabs held together by icing, with a smattering of gumdrop rivets, according to local news reports and tweets from passersby.

Monoliths are a very end-of-2020 phenomenon, though this may be the first dessert-themed one. Beginning with the discovery of a metal monolith that had appeared in the Utah desert, bringing to mind a similar structure in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, shiny monoliths began popping up around the world, from Romania to the UK to California, too.

In a tweet, KQED producer/reporter Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez said the general manager of the city's recreation and parks department will remain indefinitely, "until the cookie crumbles."

UPDATE: I asked @RecParkSF General Manager Phil Ginsburg if his staff would take down the gingerbread monolith at Corona Heights Park.



Ginsburg's answer:



"We will leave it up until the cookie crumbles."https://t.co/RrJ7VAilWx — Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitzTheReporter) December 25, 2020

Apparently, some people couldn't resist the temptation:

the gingerbread monolith is real. so real that i even watched someone lick it, and then i proceeded to say a prayer for them. on that note, merry monolith! pic.twitter.com/ceyGDbKPVB — Josh Ackerman (@joshuaackerman) December 25, 2020

Some other tasty observations about the gingerbread monolith:

It smelled very good, too pic.twitter.com/CnQLoCTk0i — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020

Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot 🌈 ✨



Merry Christmas to all!!! ❤️🎄💚 pic.twitter.com/9xZHxqo7hh — Lydia Laurenson ❤️ 💫 (@lydialaurenson) December 25, 2020