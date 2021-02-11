Gina Carano will no longer be in The Mandalorian or Star Wars projects

Disney Plus

Gina Carano will no longer appear in The Mandalorian or future Star Wars projects, Lucasfilm announced. It also condemned her recent comments on social media.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

On Wednesday, Carano shared a now deleted post on Instagram likening being a Republican today to being Jewish during the Holocaust. The post was captured and shared on social media, causing severe backlash and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend.

Carano, who played Cara Dune for two seasons of The Mandalorian, has come under fire before for her political social media comments. Late last year, the actress mocked mask-wearing amid the pandemic, suggested voter fraud had occurred during the 2020 presidential election, liked posts disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement and derided the use of pronouns on social media bios.

Fans had speculated Cara Dune would appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic series, though it had not been confirmed.