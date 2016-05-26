Gillian Anderson is totally up for being the next James Bond

A silver Aston Martin streaks across the screen, pulling into a tire-squealing drift as jets of smoke fade from the rear bumper. The car stops, the door pops open and out steps Gillian Anderson in an evening gown. She strolls into an exclusive party hosted by an evil trillionaire, steps up to the bar and orders a martini. There are a lot of people online who would like to see this scene come true, including Anderson herself.

Actor Daniel Craig has inhabited the character of James Bond for four films, but has hinted he might leave the role. That means speculation is running rampant about who could step into the superspy's shiny shoes. Names like Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston have floated around, but one of the wilder ideas is to cast Anderson of "X-Files" fame as the next superspy.

Anderson is on Tumblr under the name Chewie's Girlfriend (a reference to Chewbacca from Star Wars). She recently answered a series of questions on the platform, one of which was "What's the best rumour you've ever heard about yourself?" Her answer: "That I might be the next Bond."

Anderson took to Twitter over the past week to promote her availability for the role by sending out an altered Bond movie poster and an image of herself looking dapper in a suit. The hashtags #nextbond and #janebond appear.

Though born in Chicago, Anderson grew up in London and can easily speak in either an American or British accent, which seems like a handy skill for a debonair international spy.

It may take warping into an alternate reality before we get a female James Bond, but it's fun to imagine the possibilities. "Jane Bond" is an obvious name choice, but what about "Janice Bond," "Jacqueline Bond" or simply "Jan Bond?" It's unlikely the keepers of James Bond would cast Anderson in the historically macho role, but her fans can still dream.

(Via The Guardian)