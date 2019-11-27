Gigantamax Snorlax comes to Pokemon Sword and Shield in December

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield are about to get another addition, and it's a big one. It also will be available for a limited time.

The Pokemon Company revealed Wednesday that Gigantamax Snorlax will be available in Pokemon Sword and Shield starting Dec. 4. The humongous sleeping Pokemon will only appear in Max Raid Battles until early January.

The newest Pokemon game introduced giant-sized versions of the creatures called Dynamax and Gigantamax. Dynamax Pokemon are several times bigger with increased stats, while Gigantamax ones get the added bonus of new special moves.

In the case of Gigantamax Snorlax, it grows so big that a tree and bushes grow on its belly. This version will have the move G-Max Replenish, which will replenish any consume berries while dealing damage to opponents.

Gigantamax Snorlax can be found in the Wild Area during a Max Raid Battle. A team of up to four players can take on the huge sleeping Pokemon while they're connected to Nintendo Switch Online starting Dec. 4.