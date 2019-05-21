Best Father’s Day gifts for every kind of foodie dad

If your dad is anything like mine, then his automatic response to the question, "What would you like for [insert gift-giving holiday here]" is something along the lines of: "Don't get me anything! I don't need anything." But I can always spot a twinkle in his eye when he's tearing open the paper, especially when the item underneath is a new fun toy for the kitchen.



Since he's our resident master of all things breakfast (and has recently been perfecting his eggs-in-a-hash-brown-basket), my plan for this Father's Day is to get him something small but mighty to assist in that quest, like a Frywall or a better box grater. Although, on second thought...he's also been talking more and more about collecting wine, and he tells me how much he loves his Le Creuset cookware every time I see him using it.

There are many sides to any dad, so there are many perfect gift options, too. Whether your dad is a breakfast chef, aspiring oenophile, and cast iron connoisseur like mine, or something else entirely, I've got plenty of ideas for a gift that's sure to get those eyes sparkling.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. This content is from our sister site, Chowhound.

Frywall For the Short-Order Chef Dad Whether it's bacon and hash browns or fried chicken and collards, this handy little tool—a BPA-free silicone cone that fits directly into your pan—helps minimize the mess. That way dad can fry to his heart's content without worrying about those pesky splatters getting everywhere. See at Walmart

Thermoworks Thermapen MK4 For the Carnivore Dad If he's been making do with a second-rate meat thermometer (or—gasp—is one of those people who cuts in to see if it's done), you dad is going to love the MK4 from Thermoworks. This highly accurate little tool comes in 10 colors, gives you a temp in two to three seconds, and will take all the guesswork out of centerpiece roasts. See at ThermoWorks

Jones of Boerum Hill Denim Bib Apron For the Dapper Foodie Dad A classic full-coverage bib apron will keep dad looking fresh even while he's doing his thing in the kitchen. Denim not his style? This Brooklyn-based company—a favorite of chefs and restaurants around the country—has all sorts of dad-friendly options. See at Jones of Boerum Hill

Miyabi 8-inch Chef’s Knife For the Dad Who Keeps Things Sharp The most important tool in any kitchen, hands-down, is a quality chef's knife. Even if your dad already has a full set, he'll love this stunner from Japanese brand Miyabi, which looks as twice as nice as anything else on the market, and cuts even better. See at Food52

American Wagyu Staples For the Grill-Master Dad Give dad a reason to fire up the barbie with this awesome gift from Snake River Farms which, along with Double R Ranch, is part of Agri Beef, a family-owned and operated business dedicated to producing the highest quality beef and pork in the United States. This option includes two hand-cut American Wagyu top sirloins that have been wet-aged 21-plus days for improved flavor and texture. But this company's got all kinds of options to choose from if dad prefers another cut. See at Snake River Farms

Brightland Duo Olive Oil Set For the Dad Who Only Wants the Best If your dad is already the type who keeps his finishing EVOO separate from his cooking oil, he'll love this spiffy set from new direct-to-consumer brand, Brightland. It features two different high polyphenol count olive oils pressed from hand-picked heirloom California olives: one perfect for soups and stews, the other great with salads or sweets. See at Brightland

Uuni 3 Wood Fired Pizza Oven For the Aspiring Pizzaiolo Dad If your dad has a patio, deck, or backyard, this outdoor pizza oven will totally change the game for pizza night. It heats up in a flash and is small enough to bring along for tailgating or beach picnics, which is a major plus. See at Amazon

Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook For the Dad With a Sweet Tooth Portland, Oregon-based Salt & Straw is known for their creative (and sometimes totally bonkers) flavors, like roasted strawberry with toasted white chocolate, coffee and bourbon, or Arbequina olive oil. With the shop's new cookbook, dad can now try his hand at making them for himself. (If he doesn't already have an ice cream maker, maybe throw in one of those, too!) See at Amazon

Hella Bitters Bar Set For the Dad Who Likes His Whiskey This 5-pack of artisanally made cocktail bitters—in flavors like ginger, smoked chili, and orange—will surely inspire dad to whip up some new cocktails. If he's not feeling creative, all of them would perfect in an Old Fashioned. See at Amazon

Katz’s Deli Reuben Package For the Dad Who’ll Have What She’s Having If your dad loves a good Reuben but can't make it to New York—heck, even if he can, that line is long!—this package from legendary Katz's Deli has everything he needs to make an epic pastrami sandwich. Choose from pastrami or corned beef and half or full sour pickles, then throw in a babka to really take things over the edge. See at Katz's Delicatessen

Black Walnut Lame For the Dad Who Loves Baking Pronounced "lahm," this pretty little tool is made for scoring bread. If your dad makes a mean sourdough, he'll think it's anything but lame. See at Amazon

Coravin Wine Preservation System For the Dad Who’s Really Into Wine Used by the best restaurants the world over, the Coravin will let dad pop special bottles—even Champagne—without worrying about the wine getting oxidized if he doesn't finish the whole thing. See at Amazon

Murray’s Cheese Subscription For the Cheesiest Dad Get it? Dad jokes aside, if he's a dairy freak, dad will love this cheese of the month subscription gift. Each shipment includes three ½-pound cheese selections, hand-picked by the experts at Murray's. See at Murray's Cheese

This story was written by Corinne Baldwin.