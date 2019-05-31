Gifts for dads who love breakfast

Does your father constantly remind you that breakfast is the most important part of the day? That breakfast is the meal of champions? Has he ever quoted Tony the Tiger, reinstating how "grrrrrreat" breakfast really is? If your Dad is the guy downstairs at the crack of dawn, brewing a hot pot of high test coffee, crisping up bacon and flipping fluffy pancakes with a goblet of orange juice by his side, we have a Father's Day Gift guide that will suit his breakfast-affection needs and wants. From world-wide-sourced coffee beans, to two-in-one cookware, to bespoke maple syrup, we have you covered on what to get your breakfast-loving dad for Father's Day.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription Atlas Coffee Club Start Dad's morning off right with a hot pot of freshly brewed coffee, thanks to a monthly coffee subscription. Atlas Coffee Club sources and curates artisan coffee from all over the world, with blends and beans from more than 50 countries, including Colombia, Malawi, Indonesia and Burundi. Each month, Dad will experience a new single-origin coffee from a different country, with an accompanying postcard, tasting notes and brewing instructions. That morning cup of joe just got a little more worldly. Plans start at $9 per month. See at Atlas Coffee Club

Papa Bear Mug Williams Sonoma What dad wouldn't love this mug, with a sweet illustration of a baby cub and papa bear? A perfect vessel for Dad's latest coffee obsession, the mug is crafted of high-fired ironstone and finished with a white glaze that's dishwasher-safe. And if this sweet mug doesn't put a smile on Dad's face every morning when he fuels up, the decorative golden bumble bee on the interior certainly will. A sweet and endearing way to caffeinate each morning (or afternoon, or evening), and remind Dad he's loved. $13.00 at Williams Sonoma

Essa Bagel New York Bagel Brunch for Six Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock You can't beat a classic bagel brunch outfitted with fresh New York bagels, whipped cream cheese and salty lox. Now, instead of queuing up during the wee hours of dawn, you can have a bagel brunch and fixings mailed directly to your dad. Or have the brunch shipped to you, bring over the goods and surprise him with the bagel brunch spread. You'll get extra points for Dad thinking you've done all the hard work and waiting. (We promise we won't tell.) And he'll get a kick out of having a legendary New York staple on the table no matter where he lives. $85.00 at Goldbelly

Kurobuta Bacon Snake River Farms What dad wouldn't love some fancy, heritage bacon delivered to his home? Snake River Farms offers mail order bacon, which makes gifting this decadent treat both simple and delightful. The meat is sourced from a small network of family-run farmers who produce Kurobuta or Berkshire pork belly, which is lightly smoked over hardwood. The bacon is raised without any hormones and has a great balance of marbling that crisps up perfectly when cooked. Read more: The best meat delivery services & butcher subscriptions $27.00 at Snake River Farms

Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill & Griddle Lodge With Dad's new bacon gift, he'll need an easy way to fry it up. Why not gift him a reversible stovetop grill and griddle? The smooth side is perfect for cooking bacon, eggs, pancakes and more, while the ridged side is great for indoor grilling and achieving those much-desired grill marks on meat, fish and vegetables. This cast-iron griddle is seasoned and nonstick, making cleaning a breeze. Now grill time can be all year round (and breakfast can be any time of day)! $30.00 at Walmart

Tribest CS-1000 CitriStar Electric Citrus Juicer Amazon Help Dad step up his breakfast game with an electric citrus juicer. This powerful machine will make juicing fresh oranges or grapefruits a snap (not to mention limes for that next margarita fiesta). The CitriStar is packing 50 watts of energy and a stainless steel strainer, which helps prevent pesky clogs. It's easy to juice and clean in seconds. The modern design will look great on Dad's counter tops, and he'll feel healthier after having those freshly squeezed juices right in his own kitchen. $50.00 at Amazon

The Real Dill Bloody Mary Mix The Real Dill Swap the plastic bottle mixes for this classic jar. Comprised of cucumber-infused water delicately mixed with fresh dill, habaneros, horseradish and garlic, this vegan Bloody Mary mix has a zing, zest and tang that will make breakfast or brunch cocktails pop. Perfect for making eye openers mixed with vodka, whisky, beer, or even as a mocktail over ice with a celery stick garnish, this medium-spiced mix will get Dad ready for his next brunch feast. $14.00 at The Real Dill

Marta Barware Glasses CB2 Now that Dad's got his juicing game on, he'll need some cool glasses to show off his fresh-pressed best (or his Bloody Mary mixing skills)! These modern, slim glasses will complement Dad's tableware. They're available in a variety of sizes and cool colors to mix and match based on his taste (and are $2 to $5 each depending on style). Great for everyday use or even cocktails, these are dishwasher-safe, too. See at CB2

Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker Sur la Table Get Dad cooking up some sweet or savory Belgian waffles with this double waffle maker, which can cook two waffles at once in under four minutes. This machine creates that ideal outer crisp with a sweet and fluffy center. And of course Cusinart has perfected achieving the signature little square nooks and crannies for catching that drizzle (or heavy pour) of syrup, chocolate spread, whipped cream or fruit. Get him started with an easy waffle recipe or even a savory cheddar waffle to mix things up. $100.00 at Sur la Table

Bourbon Barrel Aged Organic Maple Syrup Runamok With Dad's Belgian waffle fix all set, he'll need some bespoke maple syrup to elevate his carbo-loading. Aged in bourbon barrels for at least six months, this organic maple syrup has subtle notes of smoky, boozy bourbon but without the alcohol. Its sweet, spirit-driven flavor profile is perfect for waffles, pancakes, or fruit salad. It could even be used for cocktails or a substitute for other sweeteners. Sourced from Vermont organic farmers and certified bird-friendly by Audubon Vermont, this syrup is a sweet win-win. $17.00 at Runamok

Big Bad Breakfast: The Most Important Book of the Day by John Currence Amazon Lastly, a cookbook dedicated to breakfasts (big and bad) can inspire Dad every morning. From acclaimed Mississippi star chef John Currence, Big Bad Breakfast features bold, mouthwatering, southern-style dishes like Louisiana Crab Cake Benedict, Low Country Cast-Iron Skillet Scramble and Shrimp Gravy Biscuit Sundae. Dad will have a blast cooking up these diner-inspired, rib-sticking recipes from a James Beard awarded chef. $21.00 at Amazon

This post was written by Marisa Olsen.