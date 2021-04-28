Gift idea: The JBL Clip 3 waterproof travel speaker for $45 (save $25)

CNET

Between Mother's Day, Father's Day and graduations, this is maybe the second-largest gift-giving time of year. With that in mind, I'm eyeballing great deals on items I think would make great gifts.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the with promo code CNETJBLC. This is new, in retail packaging. Price at Amazon right now: $70.

Introduced back in 2018, the Clip 3 is about as close to perfect as portable speakers get. The only reason it's not on CNET's list of the best Bluetooth wireless speakers is that its successor, the Clip 4, took its spot. That model offers a couple minor improvements, but it's $70 as well.

The Clip 3 has an attractive rounded design with an integrated carabiner clip and fully waterproof casing. It can play for up to 10 hours on a charge and doubles as a speakerphone -- complete with noise- and echo-canceling features.

You can read David Carnoy's JBL Clip 3 review to learn more. I'll simply say if you're looking for a gift, this is a strong choice.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.